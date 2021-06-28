Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seaboard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seaboard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard stock opened at $4,143.46 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

