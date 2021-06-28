JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 30,283 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $85.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

