JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of Univar Solutions worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.