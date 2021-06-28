Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is New York State Common Retirement Fund’s Largest Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,311,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,907,124 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Apple worth $3,946,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

