Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

