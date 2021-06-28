New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 87,153 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landec were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

