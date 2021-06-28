KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF opened at $22.57 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

