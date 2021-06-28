Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $202,886.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PKOH opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $419.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $41.78.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.