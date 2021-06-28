Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$110,948.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$55.38 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$59.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.