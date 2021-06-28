RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $148,000.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total value of $1,773,180.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $1,184,640.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00.

ROLL stock opened at $202.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

