AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 558,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of AllianceBernstein worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AB stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

