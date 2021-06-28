Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,365,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.49% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.