JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.