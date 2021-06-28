Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,331 shares of company stock worth $2,372,849. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

