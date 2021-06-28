Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $260,000 Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zynex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $556.16 million, a PE ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

