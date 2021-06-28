Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,305,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

