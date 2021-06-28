Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $657,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 78.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $111.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

