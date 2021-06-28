BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $317,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

