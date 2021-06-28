Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 1,791.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $56.50 on Monday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

