Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €10.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.