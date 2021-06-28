UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.52% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

