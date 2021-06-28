Sei Investments Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,990,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 314,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.