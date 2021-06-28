Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

