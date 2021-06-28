Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,363 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $707.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

