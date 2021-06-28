Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Janet S. Pelton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,607.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $126,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

