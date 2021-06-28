Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,747,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.40 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

