Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

