UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 60.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 791.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.85. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

