UBS Group AG Purchases 27,979 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Matson worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Matson by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE:MATX opened at $65.40 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.