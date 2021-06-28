UBS Group AG Buys 16,990 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $68.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

