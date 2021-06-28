UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Essent Group worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

