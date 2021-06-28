Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $373,340.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $373,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK opened at $33.30 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $4,060,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.