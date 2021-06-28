Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$610,964.10 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total transaction of C$610,964.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,227,575.11.

TSE CNQ opened at C$45.34 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock has a market cap of C$53.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.93.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

