Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $449,250.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARWR stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.