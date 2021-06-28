Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.50 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

