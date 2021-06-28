IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IDACORP by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 933.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

