Contrasting Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safe-T Group and Porch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $4.89 million 7.57 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Porch Group $73.22 million 25.11 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -10.06

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Porch Group has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -214.60% -38.89% -29.77% Porch Group N/A -94.63% -27.78%

Summary

Porch Group beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker. The company also provides IP Proxy Network (IPPN) solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, which is an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; Consumer VPN application, an application and a network of VPN servers that allows users to access the internet securely; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

