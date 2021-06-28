Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The AZEK by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,162,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,919,000 after buying an additional 490,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -63.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

