Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.