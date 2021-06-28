Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $132.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $86,499. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

