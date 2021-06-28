Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.