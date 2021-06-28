UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 62,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

