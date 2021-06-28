UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

INDY stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

