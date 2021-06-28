$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,482,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 535,279 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

