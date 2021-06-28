Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 317.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Select Bancorp worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCT opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

