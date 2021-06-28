Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.27 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.