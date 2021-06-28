Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $188,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

