Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $200,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.88 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

