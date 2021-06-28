Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $158,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,618,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 554,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.87 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

