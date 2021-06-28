Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164,344 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

